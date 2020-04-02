Donor Egg IVF Services Market Report 2019: Detailed Research Analysis Report Till 2025 - Virtus Health, Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology (ART), which involves retrieving eggs from a woman's ovaries and fertilizing them with sperms outside the body, that is, in vitro. The donor egg IVF services market for the customized regions generated $1,668 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,290 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2025.



The market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in the trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in the IVF success rate, and rise in disposable incomes in the Asia-Pacific region. However, complications associated with IVF treatment and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets are expected to make way for market development during the forecast period.



Major Key Players of the Donor Egg IVF Services Market are:

Virtus Health, Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower, Fertility First, Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd., Fertility Associates, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, Repromed, SAFE Fertility Center, Bangkok IVF Center (Bangkok Hospital), Bangkok IVF Center, Damai Service Hospital, TMC Fertility Centre, KL Fertility & Gynecology Centre, Bourn Hall Fertility Center, Southend Fertility and IVF, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Bloom Fertility Center, Cloudnine Fertility, Chennai Fertility Center, Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute, Shanghai United Family Hospital, IVF NAMBA Clinic,, Sanno Hospital, Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd., Raffles Medical Group, TRIO Fertility, The Montreal Fertility Center, Procrea Fertility, IVF Canada, Sims IVF, Merrion Fertility Clinic, Beacon CARE Fertility, Medfem Fertility Clinic, The Cape Fertility Clinic, Aevitas Fertility Clinic



The global donor egg IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and country. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh donor egg IVF cycle and frozen donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinic, hospital, surgical center, and clinical research institute. As per country, the market is studied across Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Canada, and Ireland.



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Donor Egg IVF Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Donor Egg IVF Services market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Donor Egg IVF Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Donor Egg IVF Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Donor Egg IVF Services Market Size

2.2 Donor Egg IVF Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Donor Egg IVF Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Donor Egg IVF Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Donor Egg IVF Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Donor Egg IVF Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Donor Egg IVF Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Donor Egg IVF Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Donor Egg IVF Services Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Donor Egg IVF Services Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Donor Egg IVF Services industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



