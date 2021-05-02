Donsense: A Top Lenticular Printing Company, Offers Outstanding 3D Lenticular Postcard Printing Services

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2021 -- Donsense specializes in a broad range of lenticular printing services. They are among the top lenticular printing companies in China. From their office location in Hong Kong, they produce 3D lenticular postcards, 3D lenticular posters, large format lenticular poster printing, lenticular fridge magnets, lenticular book covers, 3D lenticular clothing, among others. With an innovative approach and the latest printing techniques, they offer to clients cutting-edge printing services. In addition, Donsense's team of professionals are dedicated to providing clients with the most appropriate lenticular print to facilitate their brand promotion.



Answering a query, Donsense's spokesperson commented, "At Donsense, we offer bespoke, fascinating, and innovative print advertisement solutions to clients. Established in the year 2005, we are today, among the renowned companies that deal in 3D lenticular printing services in the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East. As a technologically advanced printing company, we make use of equipment such as Kodak CTP output equipment, environmentally-friendly PET lenticular sheet, UV 5-color printer, and international advanced RD designing software to produce premium lenticular prints".



Lenticular postcard printing is a unique technique used in producing exceptional 3D or animated images. It involves the use of multiple layers of an image to produce a 3D view. It also involves using many images to produce a different view of the animation when the lenticular image is being moved in different positions. More so, 3D lenticular postcards are ideal in reaching more audiences, as viewers can look through many images via interlaced images. They are suitable for architects, cosmetologists, couples, among others. Thus, people or business owners who intend to buy 3D lenticular postcards can contact Donsense.



The spokesperson further added, "3D lenticular postcards are printed with a lenticular image on one side, and with a full-color print on the other side. This allows it to display different images when viewed from different angles. Lenticular postcards are resourceful tools for business owners in marketing and creating a good impression about their brands. We have the required experience and the best technologies to provide 3D lenticular postcards to every one of your customers!".



Moreover, 3D lenticular postcards are more effective than ordinary postcards in creating classic invitations and distinctively advertising a business. At Donsense, they have the most advanced 3D postcards printing equipment. This makes them a go-to company, as they are able to offer clients a wide variety of effects and designs. They also offer custom lenticular postcards such as flip or zoom, 3D, and animation. People or business owners in search of one of the best 3D postcards facility can reach out to Donsense for their quality services.



Donsense is a reputable 3D lenticular printing company. Through the use of advanced technological equipment, they provide clients with innovative and appealing print services. They offer lenticular printing services for postcards, stickers, business cards, fridge magnets, CD/DVD inserts, and more. Business owners who would like to improve their brand awareness, and capture the interest of customers via lenticular prints, can visit Donsense's website (lenticularworld.com).



