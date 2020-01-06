Donsense Is the Best Source for Superior and Affordable Large Format Lenticular Printing

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- Since the year 2005, Donsense has been a success story, driven by innovation and technology. The Hong Kong-based company has put together cutting-edge equipment and the knowledge to deliver lenticular printing solutions for all needs and budgets. Over the years, Donsense has grown in capacity and capability, presently catering to diverse sectors in the US, Europe, and the Middle East. The focus is on customizing print advertisement solutions to the client's specifications. To this end, a free consultation is provided where clients' requirements are factored in and solutions aligning with their bottom line are suggested accordingly.



The spokesperson at Donsense recently stated, "Lenticular technology has taken the marketing world by a storm. It's a sophisticated, futuristic printing technology that blurs the boundaries between illusion and reality. It involves two or more images and lenticular lenses to deliver a new 3D image with an illusion of depth or motion. These images are capable of changing and moving when they are viewed from different angles. Thus, the process requires specialized technology and skills. At Donsense 3D, we have what all it takes to deliver innovative, appealing, and customized lenticular print advertisement solutions."



Donsense is widely relied on for 3D lenticular posters, large format lenticular printing, lenticular book covers, lenticular postcards, lenticular fridge magnets, lenticular DVD and blue-ray inserts, lenticular fabric and lenticular business cards. Whether the buyer needs 3D, flip, animation, zoom, mixed like 3D+flip, or any other effect, the company offers it all. Speaking of technology, Donsense 3D is home to sophisticated RD designing software, UV 5 colour printer, eco-friendly PET lenticular sheet, Kodak CTP output equipment, and more. The company has a simple ordering process in place, allowing the client to custom design the advertising material.



On large format lenticular printing, the spokesperson further stated, "Among all printing techniques out there, lenticular stands out. No other printing technique can impart motion or dimension to a static and flat image. The lenticular printing has the power to attract attention and sales and increase brand awareness, making it a sought-after technology for marketing. At Donsense 3D, we take pride in being a premier lenticular printing solutions provider for the world. We offer large format lenticular posters with incredibly deep 3D and dramatic motion effects. These posters are designed to bring any design to life and maximize the impact on audiences."



The prices depend on quantity, size, backside printing and other factors but Donsense is known to keep it low across all services. That echoes with the company's firm belief that quality and prices should go hand in hand. Those looking for large format lenticular printing can also expect personalized and quick service. All orders are processed as soon as the client provides the artwork. While most prints are provided within 18 days, the large format posters are printed in 10 days.



