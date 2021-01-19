Donsense Offers Flawless and Astoundingly Eye-Catching Lenticular Business Cards

Sheung Wan, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Donsense is a company that has grown to become a respected name in the 3D lenticular arena. The company is always up to the challenge and can always be trusted to deliver outstanding services that will address clients' wants and needs at all times. They offer an extensive range of products in their category, including lenticular book covers, lenticular fabric, lenticular posters, lenticular business cards, lenticular fridges, and many more. With every product designed with the client in mind, the company seeks to ensure that quality is always at the core of every item.



Speaking on the reasons to look for professional business printing, the company spokesperson said, "Hiring a professional printing service for business printing needs offer so much that in-office printing does not. A professional printing company guarantees the print job is handled with precision and efficiency. Hiring a professional service will also get one access to their professional and experienced designers to give them the best assistance and advice on brochure, flyer, magazine or business card designs. Individuals can rest sure their print job will look stylish and professional. Just as one can save cost to print, they can also save on effort and time with a professional printer. Given that individuals will be paying experts for high-quality print marketing materials, they can improve their brand image and expect fast turnaround time."



Are you looking for the best lenticular business card printing in Hong Kong? Donsense can make clients' business cards appear more attractive and increase the visibility of their company. Their staff is equipped with state-of-the-art motion printing technology equipment, enabling it to create the required depth of illusion using up to 12 layers of images and slicing and interlacing them with precision. They have honed their lenticular lens crafting skills to the maximum, all of which help them create flawless visiting cards every time. With such excellent and astoundingly eye-catching lenticular business cards to hand out, clients can rest assured that their customers will look at the card and even interact with it for a few seconds.



Offering insight about 3D printing and lenticular printing, the company spokesperson said, "3D printing is an additive manufacturing technology that let one create a physical object. It lets one construct an object layer by layer, to form complex shapes. 3D printing is commonly used to develop a physical prototype from a digital blueprint and is popular in the prototyping industry. About lenticular printing is nothing else but creating moving images or morphing one image into another to create a three-dimensional visual effect on a flat surface. It produces an illusion of depth and can create 3D animated effects."



Get 3D postcards for sale from Donsense. The company offers the best lenticular postcard printing service in Hong Kong. They have state-of-the-art 3D postcards printing equipment that clients can rely on for varied effects for their custom lenticular postcards such as 3D, animation, or flip. With a 3D lenticular postcard, clients can rest assured of getting ample space for their message, as they can make the target receiver see multiple images with the magic of interlaced images. These postcards can also prove to be a great pick when one wants to send a unique wish for the festive seasons.



About Donsense

Donsense is a company that is always committed to providing appealing and customized print advertisement solutions to clients. The company is among the reputable companies that offer 3D lenticular printing online in Hong Kong.



Contact Details

Company Name: Donsense

11/F Front Block, Hand Lok BLDG,

130 Wing Lok ST,

Sheung Wan, Hong Kong

Telephone: 852-3619-2360

Email: info@lenticularworld.com

Website: http://lenticularworld.com/