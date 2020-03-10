Donsense Specializes in 3D Lenticular Postcard and Poster Printing

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- Donsense, a prominent name in the 3D lenticular printing industry, was established in the year 2005. With an office at a convenient location in Hong Kong, this leading enterprise is taking lenticular printing to the next level. For fulfilling the diverse advertisement needs of clients, Donsense uses UV 5 color printer, eco-friendly PET lenticular sheet, international advanced RD designing software and Kodak CTP output equipment for producing high-quality lenticular prints. This is how this enterprise has earned a reputation for being a technologically advanced printing company. Doing its work professionally, Donsense has become a supplying partner for clients in Europe, the US, and the Middle East in a short period.



When asked to offer an insight into Donsense during an interview, the company spokesperson commented, "Businesses and organizations require unique advertisement strategies for being a cut above the rest. They have to think of adverts that can help differentiate their products and services from that of the competition. We at Donsense have the experience and resources for fulfilling such diverse and unique advertisement requirements of our clients. We specialize in creating customized 3D lenticular print solutions, which are appropriate for setting our clients apart from the competition. Businesses can even book a free consultation with our team so that we can suggest the best print solutions that align with their specific business needs."



Donsense has become a go-to option for those who wish to order custom lenticular postcards for meeting their specific advertisement goals. Through lenticular postcard printing technique, unique 3D or animated images can be created in varying designs, such as flip, zoom or animation. This technique can use multiple images to create animation or multiple layers of a single image to create a 3D appearance. Whether a cosmetologist wants before and after images on a postcard, an architect who desires to flaunt his/her skills on a postcard or a businessman who wants to inform the target audience about the new product in a fun way, these 3D lenticular postcards created by Donsense can do it all.



The spokesperson added, "With our reliable and rewarding lenticular printing service, we are taking client marketing to the next level. 3D lenticular printing creates marketing and advertising materials that are interesting and appealing. Animation, 3D effects and depth make them so eye-catching that people cannot resist paying attention to them. This is in contrast to using traditional print marketing materials, which lack in charm and appeal."



Donsense, of late, has become a sought-after choice for those who wish to order custom lenticular posters. The company has a reputation for creating lenticular posters that audiences simply love and appreciate. The innovative 3D posters add volume to a poster's message and make them stand out from the dull and boring traditional advertisement displays.



About Donsense

Donsense is a name widely trusted for unique and customized print advertisement solutions. Businesses, individuals and organizations trying to reach their audiences can visit Lenticularworld.Com for finding appropriate print advertisement solutions. They can also have a word with the company executives for placing orders for customized print solutions.