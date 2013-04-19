'Don't Be Cruel' … Show Mom Some 'Burning Love' with This Special Mother's Day DVD/CD Promotion

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- It’s “Now or Never” … Give Mom a special treat with this two-for-one Mother’s Day DVD/CD promotion. Buy Cagney & Lacey: The Limited-Edition Complete Series on DVD and receive at no additional cost, the Elvis: Remix Collection audio collection (a $69.95 value). Available only at http://www.cagneyandlacey.com



Cagney & Lacey: The Limited-Edition Complete Series (38 discs, 119 episodes, 93+ hours plus 29 hours of special features) was recently released in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the iconic show’s television premiere, making the entire series available for the first time in any home entertainment format. The set also includes a photo autographed by series stars, Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless.



With the purchase of Cagney & Lacey: The Limited-Edition Complete Series ($139.95), receive the two-CD, limited-edition set, Elvis: Remix Collection – in a numbered, collectible velvet box with rhinestone letters – featuring many of the king of rock ‘n’ roll’s biggest hits carefully remixed and remastered with cutting-edge technology. Features 44 songs, including such mega hits as “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “All Shook Up,” “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Let Me be Your Teddy Bear,” “It’s Now or Never” and more!



Cagney & Lacey – which aired on CBS for seven seasons (1981-88) – was not only an enormously popular series that set entertainment industry standards and broke records, but was groundbreaking in its impact on women’s issues and other provocative topics (off-limits on most shows of the day) such as sexuality, equal pay, workplace ethics and politics, sexual harassment, domestic violence, date rape, incest, breast cancer, abortion, illegal immigration, addiction and other complex social/personal themes. Frequently controversial, the show fought a virtually ongoing battle with the network’s standards and practices office.



The series attracted 30 million viewers a week and garnered 36 Emmy Award nominations and 14 wins – including two for “Outstanding Drama Series” and combined “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” wins for six years in a row, a streak unmatched to this day in any major category – as well as two Golden Globe Awards and a host of other honors.



So influential and groundbreaking was Gless’ work in Cagney & Lacey – which continued with her current role as a PFLAG (Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) mom on Queer as Folk – that the Canadian LGBTQ community honored Gless April 15 in Toronto. Presenting a PFLAG Ally-of-the-Year Award for Gless’ tireless contributions to the community, both on screen and off, was Emmy Award-winner Rosie O’Donnell.



The Museum of Broadcast Communications called Cagney & Lacey “… deservedly, one of the most widely discussed programs in television history.” Wrote The Telegraph (London) about a reunion celebration last year in the U.K. (where the show was equally popular), “The near-hysteria and deep affection are testament to the success of the series. It was, and remains, quite something: One of the very few popular shows on television ever to show real women living real lives and coping with real problems.”



About Visual Entertainment, Inc:

Visual Entertainment, Inc. (VEI) releases contemporary and classic television programming, across a wide variety of genres, on DVD and Blu-ray. Launched in 2004 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, VEI boasts a library of 80 titles, licensed from Universal/NBC, MGM, CBS and ITV, among others. VEI serves the collectible, fan marketplace with contemporary hit series (Hell’s Kitchen), popular classic series (Cagney & Lacey, McMillan & Wife, Diagnosis Murder), hard-to-find television (The Invisible Man), cult (Earthworm Jim); and more. Visit us online at: http://www.visualentertainment.tv