Don't Be Discourage: New Book by Marie Akaya Hailed a 'Medicine to the Heart' for All Who Read It.

‘Don’t Be Discourage’ is more than a book; with many describing it as a ‘medicine to the heart’.



Synopsis:

Always be happy no matter your problems. Success starts from the mind. People will look at you the way you look at yourself. Be a positive thinker in order to overcome stress. If God is for you, who can be against you. "Don't Be Discourage" is a must read by everyone because life is a battle.



All men fall and only great men rises. There is no duplicate in life. To whom much is given; much is expected. Gold has to past through fire for it to be beautiful. A pregnant woman always forgets the pain when the baby comes. Not everyone is going to love you. Be optimistic and never get tired of failing.



You are your best friend and worst enemy. You decide to be happy or sad. Don't allow anything to take away your happiness. Simile at all time for it is healthy.



As the author explains, her book is needed now more than ever before.



“There is too much stress and most people are looking for solution to bring peace to themselves. This book is one of the best literary writing that has help to bring peace to many broken hearts. It has also prevented many people from committing suicide, broken homes have come back and a lot of restoration has been taken,” says Akaya.



Continuing, “All in all this book is very vital for those who has given up about life and know that nothing good can comes out from their life. It acts as a tablet that will restore every broken heart and bring life to their mind. It has also help readers to become big dreamer and go ahead to achieve their position.”



With the book expected to be in great demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



‘Don’t Be Discourage’, published by IUNIVERSE, is available now: http://amzn.to/VGGYKL



For more information, visit the author’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/karlnesly



About Marie Akaya

Marie Akaya is a young African woman (Cameroon). She is the last child amongst nine children. She is very prayerful, hardworking, tolerant and patient even though she is a disable. Her disability didn't stop her from being the powerful anointed woman who she is. She has been sent to set the captives free. In her first book "Don't Be discourage" she encourage all those who are hurt physically, emotionally and spiritually. You decide to make yourself happy and you don't have to hold any one responsible for your unhappiness. This book is a must to read by everyone because life is a battle. This book will help as a medicine to heal everyone's mind. You cannot be successful if your mind is mess up. Grab your copy now.