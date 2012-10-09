Don't Curse the Verse: New Layman's Poetry Book Seeks to Keep 'Language of the Soul' Alive.

Vineland, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- From the ‘language of the soul’ to the ‘unacknowledged legislator of the world’, poetry and its beauty has both inspired and enriched lives for thousands of years. However, fearing its loss to modern-day life, writer Vanessa Kristovich has stepped in to keep the genre alive.



Her weapon is ‘Don’t Curse the Verse’ a new book of poetry that was written for anyone to enjoy. Fusing a series of powerful and thought-provoking verses with a section on poetry appreciation, Kristovich hopes that even those who have previously turned a blind eye to poetry will learn to appreciate its beauty.



“In this world, things are lost to mankind every day. This must not happen to poetry,” explains Kristovich, who resides in New Jersey.



She continues, “So, I wanted to release a book that would appeal to both discerning poetry lovers and the layman. Following the creative verses, readers will find easy-to-understand explanations of poetry’s mechanics. I hope this will spark the fire and passion into people who may otherwise have ignored the power of poetry.”



Critics are praising Kristovich for her efforts to expand Poetry’s reach, while inspiring readers with her work.



“I see it as my duty to do all I can to make the genre accessible, enjoyable and to retain its beauty. My book is an excellent read and will appeal to anyone,” Kristovich adds.



To give readers a head-start, Kristovich has made a preview of the book available on Amazon. This ‘sneak-peak’ will allow the public to dive into the book’s initial pages before buying.



About the author, in her own words:

I began to write as a little girl. I was an avid reader from a very early age, and I have a very active imagination. My Barbies had secret, soap opera lives. I lived in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey, and I found that the tall pine trees could be anything from a jungle to a village full of giants. The gravel pit across the street was a great place for a fort.



It really wasn't that much of a stretch when I began to try to write stories of my own.



Sometimes, though, life takes you away from your dreams. I tried college, and then I found that my financial circumstances were such that a writer's life just didn't seem feasible.



Now here I am in an attempt to get back what my life has been missing all these years