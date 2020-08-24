Don't Face Unwanted Pregnancy Alone: Adoption Miracles Covers Medical Expenses for Birth Mothers

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- For young women struggling to cope with unwanted pregnancy, Adoption Miracles, a licensed organization, offers free compassionate counseling services and pays for all medical expenses for pre- and post-natal care for birth mothers.



Placing baby in the care of another family can be an extraordinarily difficult process for a birth mother. When a woman—no matter what her age—becomes unexpectedly pregnant and feels that she is not able to give the child the care it needs, the immediate reaction may be desperation. But a caring organization can give a birth mother hope and her unborn child a bright future. Our professional yet sympathetic team of social workers, therapists and case managers are there for these women every step of the way, ensuring that a joyous solution for birth mothers, children and prospective parents is guaranteed.



While the initial thought of 'giving up my baby' may terrify birth mothers, our organization can calm their fears. Testimonials from birth mothers speak volumes: "Through Adoption Miracles, I received free counseling, transportation to my appointments anytime I needed it, even financial assistance which took so much stress off my shoulders. I picked a family that was already pre-screened and home study approved, and they are so amazing. I couldn't have asked for anything more. I can honestly say this agency cares." (Dana, a satisfied and grateful birth mother, whose life and child are thriving)



When working with an adoption agency in Florida birth mothers need to feel confident in their choice. Our case managers and counselors guide them through every step of the process. From medical care to food stamps, transportation to doctor visits, maternity clothes and housing needs, our professional staff takes care of child and mother. These benefits include rent, utilities and food. After the birth, we work with young mothers to ensure they reach their educational goals and assist with job search and career placement. We also help birth mothers choose the best family so everyone involved has peace of mind. If birth mothers wish, they can receive photo and letter updates to learn about the progress and journey of their child. And we're available 24/7 for support and guidance. Visit us at https://adoptionmiracles.org today for free services and begin your journey now.



About Adoption Miracles

Based in Tampa for the past 20 years, Adoption Miracles is a full-service licensed organization that assists birth mothers with unplanned pregnancies, as well as prospective parents who want to start or expand their families. We understand the social, emotional and legal aspects of the child placement process and work with each birth mother and prospective parent to customize their plan for the most successful outcome. As counselors, we help women navigate through expecting, delivery and afterward to find loving homes for their babies while working to fulfill their dreams. For more information on any of our services, contact us at 813-654-6911 or email us directly at adoptionmiracles@yahoo.com.