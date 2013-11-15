Don't Let House Cleaning Eat Up All Your Free Time, Hire Maid Naturally Residential Maid Services

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Don't let house cleaning eat up all your free time, instead, hire the environmentally friendly residential cleaning services in Spokane from Maid Naturally. Their skilled maids are proficient in handling all residential cleaning from vacuuming the floor, mopping the kitchen, making the windows spotless, to organizing the whole bedroom. Their professional maid services arrange all the cleaning products and equipment; they arrive with all the items they require, from their green cleaners to specialized equipment.



Weekends are not made for cleaning a messy house, rather, they are made to enjoy with family and friends. Let the professionals take care of the cleaning headache. Maid Naturally’s services help their clients enjoy the benefits of a beautifully kept home, without compromising their free time. They provide each client the flexibility to choose their cleaning services as well as how often they’d like them done, weekly, monthly or once in a while.



As professionals, they have cleaning processes in place to clear clutter in the kitchen, whether it is the dirty dish washer, refrigerator, oven, stove or hard water stains in the sink. They carry their own range of abrasive green cleaners to remove dirt and stains from household items, appliances and corners of the kitchen. Their green bathroom cleaning services in Spokane makes sure that the tile and the tub in the bathroom are spotlessly clean and shining, while their abrasive all-purpose cleaners take care of the soap scum in the bathroom.



Their bedroom cleaning services in Spokane organizes all the clutter in the bedroom from dusting tables, cleaning windows, vacuuming rooms, to hand washing floors. They wash the linens when they are left out, and make the bed perfectly. All in all, the only thing you have to do is to call Maid Naturally, book an appointment, and leave the mess to us!



About maidnaturally.com

Maidnaturally.com is a Unique Maid Service created in Spokane, WA. They vacuum clean and hand-wash all floors and baseboards and also clean windows. They have a full window service that they operate during the summer months. They are fully licensed and bonded as well as insured. Their cleaning service has professionally trained staffs that are educated and knowledgeable on company policies and procedures. Every week, every other week, or monthly service, any of them are fine for them. They also offer one-time cleanings for parties or special events.



To know more about them please visit http://www.maidnaturally.com.



Contact Address:

3012 N Nevada

Building 1

Spokane, WA 99207

Ph: 509-994-3685