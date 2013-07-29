Don't Lose Any Sleep About Pre-Race Bad Sleep

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- A new study reminds runners to not worry about sleep deprivation and performance.



A new study by Dutch researchers had 10 men take part in all out 20 minute biking time trials, under a few different conditions. Prior to one of the time trials, the men came to the lab at 11pm and were not allowed to sleep or lie down until after completion of the time trial the next day at 1pm.



The men performed the same while riding after not sleeping, as when riding after having slept. The difference between the sleep-deprived time trial and the normal trial, was in how the men gauged distance biked.



"The underestimation of the actual performance after sleep deprivation may lead to a decision not to start an activity in operational situations because of the feeling that the activity cannot be completed successfully," the researchers wrote.



