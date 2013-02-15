Don't Miss Gerald Celente on the Everything Financial Radio Show

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- When financial advisor Dennis Tubbergen isn't busy helping his own clients, you can find him writing his Moving Markets newsletter or interviewing a guest expert for his weekly radio show.



Tubbergen's latest guest was Gerald Celente, an American trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal. Celente is an author who makes predictions about the global financial markets and other events of historical importance.



Celente has been a guest on numerous media outlets including The Today Show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, Good Morning America, CBS Morning News, The Glenn Beck Show, NBC Nightly News, The Alex Jones Show, Coast to Coast AM and Russia Today.



Tubbergen, who is an author, radio show host, and CEO of PLP Advisors, LLC, spends a lot of time giving his opinions on the economy in his weekly newsletter at www.moving-markets.com and in his online financial blog. On February 7, 2013 his blog was titled "Virginia Contemplates Alternative Currency to U.S. Dollar."



"The Federal Reserve printing money is causing some U.S. states to consider developing an alternative currency as a safeguard in the event of the failure of the U.S. Dollar," began Tubbergen. "Not long ago, such talk would have been considered to be crazy, but no more. The State of Virginia had a bill that proposed an alternative currency to the U.S. Dollar sail through the first legislative hurdle with a 2 to 1 victory margin."



Tubbergen quotes from The Daily Caller from February 6, 2013.



"Lawmakers in Virginia say they want to keep their options open in case the value of the U.S. dollar ever collapses - so they're considering minting state coinage.



The Washington Post reported Tuesday that a proposal to study the effectiveness of such a plan "sailed through" the state's lower house this week:



The idea that Virginia should consider issuing its own money was dismissed as just another quixotic quest by one of the most conservative members of the state legislature when [Virginia Del, Robert G.] Marshall introduced it three years ago. But it has since gained traction not only in Virginia, but also in states across the country as Americans have grown increasingly suspicious of the institutions entrusted with safeguarding the economy.



This week, the proposal by the Prince William Republican sailed through the House of Delegates with a two-to-one majority.



"This is a serious study about a serious topic," Marshall said Tuesday. "We're not completely powerless."



So far, only Utah has approved a law recognizing nontraditional currency. Four other states have bills pending this year. Marshall said he is unsure of his proposal's prospects in the Virginia Senate. One Democrat derided it as a descent into "la-la land."



But the fact that the debate is happening at all reflects a deep-seated distrust in the very foundation of the country's economic system - the dollar."



"This is not rocket science," concludes Tubbergen. "Abundance does not create value: value is created by scarcity. More dollars simply devalue them. You can't blame states for looking at other options. I look for this alternative currency trend to not only continue, but intensify."



To read the blog in its entirety go to http://dennistubbergen.com and select his February 7, 2013 entry.



Tubbergen’s syndicated radio show can be heard on metro Michigan stations WTKG 1230 AM and WOOD Newsradio1300 AM and 106.9 FM.



