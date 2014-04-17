Don't Miss the Infatuations' Epic Detroit Block Party

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- When it comes to Detroit music stylings, The Infatuations take the best of what the city has to offer and transforms it for a new musical era. Blending all the great attributes of Motown, funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, the group has quickly risen to the top of their game and made a name for themselves in the local and national music scenes with wildly successful recordings, music videos and live performances. Next on the lineup for The Infatuations is a potentially huge night at the 2014 Detroit Music Awards, where they are leading in total nominations with a whopping 14 nominations across three musical categories, the upcoming release of their latest album, Detroit Block Party, and the inclusion of one of their tracks on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 5.



Vocalist Caleb Gutierrez is mesmerizing with a smooth, sultry voice at one moment and an impassioned powerhouse the next (check out the “Yesterday Morning” music video for a taste). He very nearly steals the show, except that the rest of the band ends up contributing just as much talent and vibrant musicality to their performances. Cofounder and bandleader Christian Draheim and Nick Behnan both provide lead guitar licks and backing vocals. Known simply as “Wolf,” Wolf holds down the beat on bass, while Robert Myers contributes the steady rhythms on drums and backing vocals as well. Finally, Chris Polite rounds out the group with the addition of another guitar and set of background pipes.



The Infatuations look to a number of different musical influences when crafting their distinct sound, from Motown artists and George Clinton & the P-Funk All Stars to Prince, Michael Jackson, the Bee Gees, the Eagles,The Beatles and 70s and 80s soft rock, aka yacht rock. The comparisons to their sound are as varied as their influences, from Fitz and the Tantrums, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bruno Mars to Jamiroquai, MC5 and, of course, Motown bands, particularly those from the Detroit area.



The group has released several successful recordings over the years that capture their rich, emotive and dance-friendly sound, all released on their own label, Acid Groove Records. In 2009, they released their debut EP, January Sessions, and they followed up that album with a live record, Recorded Live in Front of a Studio Audience in 2012. Since that album, they released two hit singles, “Blame It on You” (2012) and “Yesterday Morning” (2013).



With those recordings under their belt, The Infatuations are now ready to unleash their latest recording effort, the Detroit Block Party LP. After a long time spent writing, recording and mastering this album, it will finally drop on May 13, 2014. They will celebrate with an album release party, on Saturday, May 10, 2013 at legendary Detroit music venue, Saint Andrews Hall, and a summer/fall tour that’s currently in the making.



The Infatuations will take part in another recording effort when they contribute one of their tracks to WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, set to be released at Coachella in April 2014. The digital mixtape is comprised of a host of international independent talent. It will be handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and another 1,500 copies will be made available through the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



Their unique blend of Motown, funk, soul and rock in combination with their recordings and irresistible stage presence have earned them many impressive accomplishments. The Infatuations were Top 25 Finalists out of over 12,000 bands in the 2013 Hard Rock Rising Global Battle of the Bands competition. Also in 2013, they received two Detroit Music Awards: Outstanding Urban/Funk Artist/Group and Outstanding Urban/Funk Recording for their live EP, Recorded Live in Front of a Studio Audience, which is also the first fan-funded recording to win a DMA. As part of the DMAs, they also won the vitaminwater People’s Choice Award in 2011 and 2012. They also received an Emmy nomination in 2012 for the music video for their track “Blame It on You.”



The Infatuations have performed with a number of national acts, particularly in 2013. They opened for George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars at Detroit River Days in Detroit, for Will Moon at the Shelter in Detroit, for The Wailers at Campus Martius Park in Detroit, for Collective Soul at Freedom Hill in Sterling Heights, MI, and for Michael Bolton at the Macomb Theater in Mt. Clemens, MI.



If you would like to catch The Infatuations live, check out their album release party on Saturday, May 10, 2013 at Saint Andrews Hall, in Detroit. Also keep an eye out for the summer and fall tour dates they are in the process of planning.



To purchase the group’s music, you can find digital copies on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Beats and other online distributors. You can also buy physical copies on their website and at their live performances.



Check out videos from The Infatuations on YouTube, including the Emmy-nominated video for “Blame It on You” and their 2013 single, “Yesterday Morning,” among others.



January Sessions - EP (2009)



Recorded in Front of a Live Studio Audience - Live EP (2012)



“Blame It on You” - Single (2012)



“Yesterday Morning” - Single (2013)



Detroit Block Party - LP (2014)



Website: http://theinfatuations.com/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheInfatuations



MTV Artist Profile: http://www.mtv.com/artists/the-infatuations/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/theinfatuations



YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/TheInfatuations



Bandcamp: http://theinfatuations.bandcamp.com/



Myspace: https://myspace.com/theinfatuations



ReverbNation: http://www.reverbnation.com/theinfatuations



Sonicbids: http://www.sonicbids.com/band/theinfatuations/



Media Contact

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

http://www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.