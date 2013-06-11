Don't Stress About BBQ Season, Newtown Party Rental Now Offers Cooking Equipment

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- BBQ season is in full swing, and everyone is looking to celebrate the warm weather while eating some hot dogs and hamburgers. However, don’t stress about party planning, Newtown Party Rental is now offering their cooking equipment rentals for any size parties, along with many other necessary supplies to make sure the outing is a success. From chair rentals in Bucks County to tent rentals, they are here to save the day for any of Mother Nature’s unpredictable summer storms.



One can be sure to get all the cooking done on Newtown Party Rental’s long charcoal grill that will be able to fit almost everything. There is nothing better than having BBQ food cooked on a charcoal grill for that rich, juicy taste. However, for those who like a propane grill, they can also choose from a wide variety of propane grills. Depending on one’s cooking needs, Newtown Party Rental offers pot cooker propane stands, a butane stove, a professional caterers propane grill, and even a propane oven and stove.



Having a party in one’s Bucks County home does not have to be a nightmare, Newtown Party Rental is more than happy to offer their cooking equipment rentals to those who are looking to enjoy their free time with friends and family. The options are endless, and they also have steamer pots to cook crabs, shrimp, or any other seafood one might desire on the menu. Also, if a host happens to be cooking for a large crowd Newtown Party Rental’s warming cabinets are perfect to keep meals hot for hours. For more information on their cooking equipment rentals contact them today.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with over 25 years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair. With an extensive list of party equipment for rent, hosts can choose from various sizes and styles of tables, linens, china, glassware, etc. that will compliment the theme of the event. Newtown Party Rental strives to go above and beyond to make it the most memorable experience no matter what the occasion may be.



