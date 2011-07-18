Don’t Wait -- Register Now for Freeway Idol!

Cleveland, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2011 -- Slots are filling up fast for the Freeway Lanes Freeway Idol singing contest. Qualifying competition gets underway the week of July 18th and word is traveling fast.



Freeway Idol sponsor and CEO of Freeway Lanes Bowling Group, Glenn Gable, is urging singers to get their registrations in now. With $6500 in cash prizes, the contest is going to be hot, hot, hot – THE contest aspiring singers should not miss!



“We are totally thrilled to help Cleveland talent get the exposure they deserve, plus put thousands of dollars in their pockets!” Gable says.



Through July and August, singers will compete one night a week at each of the four Freeway Lanes locations in Solon, Mentor, Wickliffe and Parma. Only twenty-five contestants will get to perform at each location, which is why Gable advises singers to not wait to register.



On Friday, August 26th - one grand prize winner will take home $3000 and the Freeway Idol title. The second-place winner will walk away with a cool $2000. Third- and fourth-place winners will pocket $1000, and $500!



Contest details and the registration form are posted on the Freeway Lanes website at http://www.freewaylanes.com. All contestants must be age 18 or over.



Freeway Lanes Bowling Group is an award-winning family-owned business operating five bowling centers in Northeastern Ohio. Freeway Lanes offers a range of family entertainment options including bowling leagues, bocce ball, high definition TV screens, outdoor patios, restaurants with full-service bars, live entertainment, and top-notch meeting and banquet facilities.



Contact:

Glenn E. Gable, C.E.O.

Freeway Lanes Bowling Group

28801 Euclid Avenue

Wickliffe, Ohio 44092

216-267-2150

glenn@freewaylanes.com



Sponsors of Freeway Idol include:



Freeway Lanes,Pepsi,Labatt,Ohio Center for Broadcasting,Magic Galaxy Entertainment, andbCreative – Graphic Design & Web Boutique