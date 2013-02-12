Doobek Builders Launch Special Offer on Room Addition for LA Homes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- With space in Los Angeles always at a premium many individuals want to make the most out of the property and land they already own rather than trying to find something bigger for a premium price. Extending an existing house has often been prohibitively expensive for LA homeowners, which is why Doobek Builders have launched a special offer on a room addition to existing homes, from just $100 per square foot.



The move has many homeowners excited. For this rock-bottom rate, Doobek is able to include blueprints, foundation, framing, insulation, windows and doors, exterior and interior wall finishes and roofing. For an additional cost, plumbing can be added for those looking to extend a self-sufficient space for sub-letting.



Unlike many construction companies, Doobek are able to do this because they employ a team of architects, interior designers and carpenters as well as their building professionals to create fully project managed solutions from conception to the finished product.



In addition to the special offer, the company also offers bathroom and kitchen remodeling together with new construction for landowners looking to develop a property from the ground up. In the case of major remodeling work required for resale or simply reinvention, their team will create a house-wide theme and complete all the necessary work to make the dream a reality.



A spokesperson for Doobek Builders explained the move, “We understand that in a property market like this more and more homeowners will be looking toward long term investment and development than a quick sale. At the same time, we realize financial pressures are greater than ever for the majority of American families. It’s for these reasons we’ve determined it’s important to provide an affordable and unbeatable solution for building a room addition in Los Angeles. This deal will hopefully stimulate the local economy as well as the property market, as people who make the investment now will see a huge return on their investments based on equity when the market recovers.”



Doobek Builders is a construction Company based in Los Angeles, CA. Licensed with the Contractors State License Board, bonded and insured. For the past 15 years, they have been providing reliable and affordable service to the community doing what they do best, home remodeling and additions. For more information, please visit: http://doobek.com/