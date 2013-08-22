Doodle Jump Online - Browser Version of Doodle Jump Has Been Receiving Great Reviews

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- For people who are not exactly aware, Doodle Jump has been around for quite a while. The game has around millions of users from various parts around the globe. It is because of the fact that the game is exceptionally fun and easy to play. It tends to provide people with a great way to pass time efficiently and arrives in different themes for the utmost convenience of all individuals. What people have to do in the game is that they must jump as high as they can. The doodle must be controlled in the first place in order to complete the very task. The main character, named as doodler, must be handled by all the players in order to succeed in reaching the highest level. The best part about the game is that now it can be played on the computers as well.



Doodle Jump online is entirely easy to play and the browser version is played with the help of a mouse. Moreover, the browser also enables people to indulge in multi-player gaming and that is all the more impressive. The instruction which has to be followed throughout the whole game is to never hit the bottom as that ends the life of the doodler. The game works in the same way for both browser and mobiles as the players have to fight their way through difficulties and hindrances to move forward and upwards.



The reason why Doodle Jump online has acquired the attention of millions of gamers from all over the world is because of the fact that it is excessively addictive. Not only can people play it during the day but they are also welcome to play it during the night or whenever they prefer. One thing that all the gamers must know is that the game never ends and they simply have to move on by avoiding to fall down at all the levels as they go. When it comes to all the other kinds of games, Doodle Jump has been ranked amongst the most addictive and top notch games these days.



Doodle Jump has gone through many developments over the recent years and gamers can now find a wide range of new features as well as cool new themes. A prominent benefit of playing the game is the fact that it is suitable for all kinds of people and it is considered to be one of the best games for passing time appropriately.



For more information, interested folks may head over to Doodlejumponline.org



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