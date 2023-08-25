Door and Window Automation Market Is Predicted to Hit a Revenue of USD 23.6 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2023 -- The global door and window automation market size is expected to grow from USD 18.3 billion in 2022 to USD 23.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2%.



The rising adoption of automatic doors and windows by elderly and disabled people as well as by hospital sector is driving the growth of the door and window automation industry. Moreover, integration of advanced technologies in automated solutions and growing focus of end-users on reducing heating and cooling costs is also expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.



Operators were the most extensively used in automated doors and windows in 2021



Increased use of operators in commercial, retail, and industrial buildings to manage heavy pedestrian traffic effectively and efficiently is the major reason for the largest share of this segment. These operators are primarily used in swing and sliding doors. They can control the opening and closing of the door on their own; therefore, they are highly used in pedestrian doors. Operators also perform powerful and silent operations. The rising demand for safety and security due to high pedestrian traffic at hospitals and educational institutions, as well as the growing demand for effortless and easy access to buildings and facilities, is another reason for the significant growth of the market for operators.



Windows to hold significant growth rate during the forecast period



Automated windows with touch buttons are highly convenient and effective for use. Window automation is used for the purpose of convenience, natural ventilation, and smoke ventilation. Automated windows comprise different IO devices and smoke detectors, manual call points (break glass, rocker switches, or key switches), and fire alarm systems to make it a complete solution for residential and commercial buildings and are connected via a central hub. They provide ease of use and convenience, as well as maintain the desired temperature, which, in turn, helps reduce utility bills in commercial buildings, airports, auditoriums, and others. This in turn is expected to rise the adoption of automated windows during the forecast period.



Commercial building segment dominated the door and window automation market in 2021



The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of automatic doors and windows in offices, shopping malls, banks & financial institutions, and other commercial buildings. The installation of automatic doors and windows in commercial buildings provides the user an ease of access without compromising security. In commercial buildings, for example, retail shops and shopping malls, visitors always expect modern, clean, and functional buildings. Therefore, usually, building entrances set the scene by installing automated pedestrian doors, which are easy to use and simple to access for everyone, including children, disabled and elderly persons that require a high level of security.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in the door and window automation market during the forecast period



Asia Pacific accounted for a share of more than 25% of the door and window automation market and is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increased construction activities in various countries of Asia Pacific fuel the growth of the door and window automation market in the region. Further, the region is focused on constructing new residential buildings and strengthening public infrastructure. Additionally, strong economic growth, rising population, and rapid urbanization and industrialization are likely to create the need for a sophisticated infrastructure.



Key Market Players

The door and window automation companies are as ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Nabtesco Corporation (Japan), Allegion Plc (Ireland), and dormakaba Group (Switzerland).