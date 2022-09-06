Door and Window Automation Market Worth $23.6 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2022 -- The global door and window automation market size is expected to grow from USD 18.3 billion in 2022 to USD 23.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.2%. The growth of the market is attributed to the thriving construction industry and growing number of infrastructure development projects across the globe. However, difficulties in maintenance and installing cost of automated doors and windows is restraining the market growth.



The door and window automation market has promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising demand for energy-efficient automated systems and increasing inclination of owners towards home automation is expected to boost the penetration of automatic doors and windows.



Based on components, the market is segregated into operators, sensors and detectors, access control systems, motors & actuators, control panels, switches, and other components. Automated door and window systems require different components to open and close doors and windows. The operators segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. An operator helps to power the motor that helps effortless and smooth opening and closing of the door at a constant speed. These operators are used in commercial, retail, and industrial applications. Increasing adoption of operators in various commercial applications is the key factor for the growth of the segment.



Based on product, the market is segmented into industrial doors, pedestrian doors, and windows. Pedestrian doors dominates the door and window automation market in 2021. Pedestrian doors, such as sliding and swing doors, are used in offices, retail stores, airports, and hospitals as they can efficiently handle high pedestrian traffic. Pedestrian doors are convenient for users. They provide touchless and easy access to all users, including elderly and disabled people. Additionally, these doors provide high security and can be customized according to user requirements. Hence, they have a high demand from the commercial and hospitality sectors.



Based on end-user, the market is segmented into residential buildings, airports, educational buildings, healthcare facilities, hotels & restaurants, industrial production units, public transit systems, commercial buildings, entertainment centers, and others. The hotels & restaurants segment is projected to be the largest growing segment of the door and window automation market during the forecast period. Automated doors are installed in hotels and restaurants for accessibility, reliability, safety, and security. They also offer easy access to disabled or physically impaired or challenged people, hotel doorkeepers and patrons with luggage. The increase in the construction activities of hotels and restaurants has led to an increase in the installation of automated doors and windows for accessibility, safety, and security of guests and staff.



The door and window automation market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2021, North America held the largest share of the door and window automation market with only the US capturing more than 68% of the overall market. The high demand for door and window automation in North America is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of automated doors and windows in commercial buildings, hospitals, and airports to meet easy access and public safety requirements. Automated doors and windows have a high level of importance in North America. These are installed in each corner of the Americas, including hotels/motels, shopping mall entrances, retail stores, government buildings, among others.