Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Door Stopper: Introduction



Door stopper is a device which holds a door while it is closed or opened. This product also prevents the door from opening too widely.

Door stopper is also known as door stop or door wedge.



Key Drivers of the Global Door Stopper Market



Attractive appearance and ease of use contributes positively to the growth of the global door stopper market. Consumers purchase door stoppers majorly for residential applications.

Rising consumer demand for convenient home décor products which helps to decrease chances of wall damage is driving the growth of the door stopper market.



Key companies are working toward launching innovative products made of strong magnetic materials. Companies are designing door stoppers with attractive looks and different sizes to increase their revenue.

Based on product type, the magnetic door stopper segment accounted for dominant market share at the global level as a result of its features.



Rising Construction Repair Cost to Create New Market Opportunities



Growing construction repair cost is expected to have a positive impact on this market. Door stoppers prevent the walls from getting damaged. This feature is expected to create new avenues of market growth.

Rise in Raw Material Cost to Hamper the Market



Overall cost of raw material including steel, and other material is rising at the global level. Increase in raw material cost is likely to significantly impact small and medium players. This factor is expected to restrain the door stopper market in the next few years.



Asia Pacific Expected to Experience Higher Growth in the Global Door Stopper Market



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing door stopper market as a result of increasing urban residential construction in developing countries such as India, China, and Sri Lanka. Increase in disposable income among the middle class population coupled with growing consumer spending on home décor products propels the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, rising foreign investment in the commercial segment is expected to create significant demand in the commercial real estate sector. Easy usage of door stoppers is expected to lead to extensive demand for the product in the commercial segment in the coming years.



Key Players Operating in the Global Market



The global door stopper market is fragmented in nature with the presence of large number of small and large players. Companies are adopting the strategy of product innovation & development as well as investing in geographical expansion. Some of the large players are acquiring small scale players to increase their product range and market share as well as geographical reach in the door stopper market. A few of the key players operating in the global door stopper market are listed below:



Eggers Industries

Feather River Door

Graham Wood Doors (AADG)

Jeld-Wen

Masonite International

Pella

Plastpro

Therma-Tru

VT Industries

Woodgrain Millwork