Addicted to Dopamine & Overcoming Adversity W/ Motivational Speaker & Philanthropist Gordon Fraser

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Addicted to Dopamine, Empathy, and Overcoming Adversity will be discussed Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 3pm Pacific Time during Gordon Fraser's interview on Tips to Keep You Healthy, Happy, and Motivated radio show on VoiceAmerica.com. Gordon Fraser is a Motivational Speaker and Philanthropist.



According to an article by Harvard University researcher Trevor Haynes, when you get a notification on social media, your brain sends a chemical messenger. This chemical messenger is dopamine along a reward pathway. It makes you feel good. Dopamine is associated with food, exercise, love, sex, gambling, drugs, as well as social media.



Research has shown that young people who spend more than two hours a day on social media are more likely to report poor mental health. Read here:



Gordon Fraser is Award-winning sales and leadership expert, internationally renowned, coach, and philanthropist.



Gordon has inspired and educated audiences around the world. His presentations and training at Global Training Conferences have been attended by audiences of tens of thousands.



Gordon has shared the stage with motivational speakers such as Rachel Hollis Mel Robbins,



Connie Podesta & Paul McKenna. Sharing his thoughts and solutions with his audiences; his ideas touch and transform the way they feel about themselves and others.



Gordon is amongst the most successful 1% in his industry and viewed as one of the leading visionaries in his field. Gordon has been featured in many publications and media outlets such as "The 4-Year Career", BBC Radio London, Voice of America and "Savoir Faire Magazine."



He also conducts a weekly podcast for his listeners, as well as frequent online-conferences for his global partners. He specialises in working with individuals or organisations, entrepreneurs, executives, direct sales professionals and network marketers who have the desire for prosperity and to "be more, have more and give more". Commercially, he's been used on many international product launches and media campaigns.



In 2012 he set up his Scholarship at the London School of Music and Dramatic Arts (L.A.M.D.A) to whom many young actors have benefitted and graduated the School as a result.



Gordon Fraser's Blog: https://www.gordonfraser.blog/



Kristen Harper's websites:



https://perfecthealthconsultingservices.com/



https://kristenharperspeaks.com/



