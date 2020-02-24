Dope-Dyed Fibers Market 2019 Size Industry Trend and Forecast 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Dope-dyed Fibers Market: Definition



Dope-dyed fibers are made from renewable natural resources such as wood pulp and viscose. These fibers are used in various applications such as women's fashion-wear, menswear, and home textiles. Applications of dope-dyed fibers include dress pants, work wear, uniforms, leggings, knitted tops, thermal wear, carpets, and nonwoven wipes. The dope-dyed fibers market has been expanding gradually due to the increase in need to conserve scarce natural resources and rise in consumer awareness about the benefits of these fibers.



Key Drivers of Dope-dyed Fibers Market



Wet processing, a common step used in the textiles industry, has the potential to cause a significant impact on the environment and human health due to large amounts of chemicals and dyes employed in the processing. This leads to release of effluents with complex chemical composition. The cellulosic textiles industry consumes a large quantity of water in wet processing operations such as desizing, scouring, mercerizing, bleaching, and dyeing during the conversion of fibers to fabrics. Thus, the wet processing process is adversely affecting the environment. This is boosting the demand for dope-dyed fibers, as the manufacturing of these fibers entails a clean process.



Rise in concerns about environmental issues owing to increase in industrial pollution, waste issues, and effects of global warming are also driving the dope-dyed fibers market. Dope-dyed viscose is one of the solutions for reducing environmental pollution and wastewater discharges in the textiles industry.

The usage of spun-dyed viscose helps lower the emission of greenhouse gases by up to 20% compared to the conventional dyeing of viscose. This is fueling the demand for dope-dyed fibers. The usage of spun-dyed viscose also helps reduce wastewater generation by up to 10%. This significantly reduces heavy metal concentrations in the effluents generated by spun-dyed viscose. Adoption of the dope dyeing process entails less chemicals and energy, as the process is short and less wastewater is generated. This enables direct savings on production costs, and ensures substantial reduction of the environmental footprint of the final products, thereby boosting the dope-dyed fibers market.



High Cost of Dope-dyed Fibers Likely to Hamper Market



The cost of dope-dyed fibers is relatively high due to the high cost involved in developing new colors. Furthermore, equipment used for coloring of dope-dyed fibers needs to be cleaned thoroughly before each new color production. The cleaning process is quite costly.

Textile Application Segment Held Major Share in 2018



In terms of application, the textile segment is expected to hold major share of the global dope-dyed fibers market during the forecast period. Dope type fibers are primarily used in the manufacture of textiles used as garments, home textiles, etc.



Asia Pacific Expected to Hold Large Share of Global Dope-dyed Fibers Market



In terms of region, the global dope-dyed fibers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In Asia Pacific, supportive government regulations in China and India aimed at promoting investments in their respective textile manufacturing sectors are expected to boost the market. China is a leading producer and exporter of raw textiles and garments globally. Textile is a prominent industry in China. The textile industry is booming in the country due to the low cost of labor, inexpensive land, supportive government policies, large domestic consumer market, and abundant availability of human resource. The expanding textile industry in Asia Pacific, especially in China and India, is projected to propel the dope-dyed fibers market in the region.



India has abundant availability of raw materials such as cotton, wool, silk, and jute. This is boosting the textile industry in the country. Significant investments have been made by the government under the Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) and Technology Upgradation Fund schemes to encourage more private equity and to train workforce.



Asia Pacific has become the hub of the automotive industry over the last few years. Increase in demand for automobiles in emerging countries such as China and India is driving the automobile industry in the region. This, in turn, is augmenting the dope-dyed fibers market in Asia Pacific.



In terms of demand, Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Europe. The textile & apparel industry in Canada is well established. It has successfully transformed from traditional mass production to the development of technical and non-woven textiles. Growth in the textile industry is projected to fuel the dope-dyed fibers market in North America.



The textile sector accounts for 6% of employment in total manufacturing in Europe. Expansion in textile and automotive industries in Europe is anticipated to boost the dope-dyed fibers in the region.



The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The textile & apparel industry in Mexico has been expanding steadily. The automotive sector in Middle East & Africa has been witnessing an increase in investments. These factors are projected to drive the demand for dope-dyed fibers in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, respective, during the forecast period.



Key Players in Market



The dope-dyed fibers market is highly fragmented, with the top manufacturers accounting for approximately 45% to 50% share. Key players operating in the dope-dyed fibers market include:



