Dora Games That Are Fun and Entertaining Are Available at New Website DoraGamesX.net

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- DoraGamesX.net, a website that features a great selection of fun and free Dora games, has just launched its new site. The website is devoted to offering fans of Dora the Explorer plenty of games that feature the popular animated television character and many of her friends.



As most parents of young children know quite well, Dora the Explorer is incredibly well-liked by both girls and boys. Kids can relate to Dora and enjoy following along as she goes on adventures with her sidekick Boots the Monkey. For Dora fans who like to play computer games, DoraGamesX.net offers a one-stop Dora-related shop.



For example, one of the games that is already quite popular with visitors to the website is called Dora Pet Shop. In this game, which even very young children can learn to play, Dora has been asked to help deliver pets to their new homes. Kids can help Dora deliver her precious cargo to where they need to go by driving her bike using the “up” arrow key. By using the “down” arrow key, kids can make Dora’s bike go in reverse, and they can stop her bike by pressing the space bar.



“The roads are a little bumpy so drive carefully,” the description of the Dora Pet Shop game said, adding that kids need to be careful to not let the animal fall off the cart, or they will have to start over again.



“Just slow down when you see a large hump ahead. There are lots and lots of levels in this game, do your best to finish them all.”



Using the DoraGamesX.net website is both easy and fun; kids and their parents can visit the site at any time and browse through the selection of available Dora games. In addition to Dora Pet Shop, other games include Dora Saves The Farm; Dora’s Pirate Boat Treasure Hunt; and Spooky Forest. Every game includes in-depth instructions on how to play. To start a game, kids simply need to click on the title, and then the “Play the Game” tab.



About DoraGamesX.net

DoraGamesX.net is a unique website for playing free Dora Games online. The founders of the site have selected the best games with Dora. New games will be hand selected and added to the website every week, so fans of Dora games are encouraged to bookmark the new site on their computer. For more information, please visit http://doragamesx.net/