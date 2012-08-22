Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Dorchester at Pelican Bay is a classic high rise condo community resting in the heart of the southern central portion of Pelican Bay. An exceptional view of the Gulf of Mexico is available from all of 16 floors of this outstanding community. Featuring beach access and a wealth of community features like a pool and spa with hot tub, it is hard to go wrong with the affordable luxury living in the Dorchester high rise. An extremely well-priced two bed two bath unit has just opened up in the Dorchester and is sure to make a prospective owner very happy, very soon.



With two beds and two and a half baths the condo located at 6075 Pelican Bay Blvd #1104 Naples, Florida is perfect for the starting family or the single owner on the go. With BBQ, billiards, a community pool and fitness center and a beach club energetic children or even adults’ looking for most in casual entertainment will have no problems finding enough to do in this fantastic enclosed community. With the ability to lease the unit for up to sixty days a year, this condo is the perfect investment for jet setters and singles who travel or simply remain on the go. To view pictures of this Dorchester property click here.



With a parking space readily accessible and central heat and air, as well as a fully modern kitchen, this unit has it all. As it practically come with the life of affordable luxury attached, this property will not remain on the market long. This unit is available fully furnished or stripped down to bare bones to allow the new resident to redesign the interior space to their hearts’ content.



