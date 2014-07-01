Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of "Dornbirn 2013?developments and opportunities in man-made fibres" market report to its offering The Dornbirn Man-Made Fibers Congress remains an essential platform for the exchange of ideas. The event has become more international in recent years and at the September 2013 event there were visitors from 30 countries.



As many as 104 presentations were given, which emphasised the commitment of fibre manufacturers to developing new products and processes for a range of technical end uses and markets. This report reviews and analyses several papers presented at the congress on key topics -- including the global man-made fibre market, and advances and opportunities in man-made fibres in Europe, Japan and South Korea. It also reviews some of the latest developments in cellulosic fibres, biopolymers, polyester and smart fibres from a number of companies, including Advansa, Asahi Kasei, Cordenka, DuPont, Fitesa, Glanzstoff Industries, Huvis Corporation, Ingeo, ITV Denkendorf, Kaneka Corporation, Kelheim Fibres, Lenzing, Rennovia, RWTH Aachen University, Toyobo and Utrecht University.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/159180/dornbirn-2013developments-and-opportunities-in-man-made-fibres.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604