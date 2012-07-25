Dornier MedTech GmbH Market Share Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Dornier MedTech GmbH Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Dornier MedTech GmbH's market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Dornier MedTech GmbH market share information in one key market category - Lithotripters. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Dornier MedTech GmbH operates in - Nephrology and Urology Devices.
- Dornier MedTech GmbH's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Australia, Japan, China, India, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, United States and Brazil.
- Dornier MedTech GmbH's company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market category the company has presence in - Lithotripters.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Dornier MedTech GmbH operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Dornier MedTech GmbH's market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kuros Biosurgery AG, Siemens Healthcare, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, VIDAR Systems Corporation, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, EDAP TMS S.A., DirexGroup, HealthTronics, Inc., Elmed Electronics & Medical Industry & Trade Inc., Direx Medical Systems Ltd.
