Doron and Solly Tamari Seek Funding via Indiegogo to Improve AppLyst

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- AppLyst is the College Application Wizard, an app that provides a personalized, pre-loaded task manager that makes the college application process easier to understand and more manageable. Users are able to track every aspect of their college applications to ensure they are submitted on time and can sort tasks by Category, Due Date, and Name. In addition, they can customize, add and/or delete the tasks using the My Tasks and New Task screen.



AppLyst is seeking to expand by developing the multi-device (Android, Tablet and Web) capabilities plus acquiring and building a comprehensive college application and admissions database, establishing partnerships with universities, and improving the user experience.

Each year, over 3.5 million American teenagers apply to colleges across the nation. The number of college applicants/students is expected to increase to over 23 million by 2020. On average, 25% of students apply to 7 or more schools spending over $200 just on application fees. These numbers show that there is a large number of prospective customers for AppLyst, reaching approximately 10 million students at any given time.



Use of Funds Raised

- Improve user experience & design

- Software development of multi-device multi-featured application.

- Building of comprehensive college and due dates database

- Server hosting and backend services

- Production, sales and system integration

- Testing and QA

This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: October 30, 2013 - December 09, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://igg.me/at/applyst/x/5153336