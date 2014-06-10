Dot Light Is the Most Versatile LED Lamp Ever Made

Milano, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- It’s a night light, a hallway light, a Smartphone charger, a dock station, a key holder and a picture holder. It turns on and off with just a touch.



It’s Dot Light, the most creative and customizable lighting device ever made. Dot Light uses LEDs so the lighting function runs on 8 watts, less than half of an equivalent CFL. And it lasts five times longer.



Dot Light is the creation of Max Mellano, an Italian entrepreneur who is currently splitting his time between Milano and Houston. “This is a unique and multifunctional device,” he said. “It can be used in so many different ways and can also be personalized with gel and various accessories. The Dot Light is really a lot of fun and very functional at the same time.”



A product of Imagination Farm, LLC, Dot Light provides 700 lumens of brightness and requires no warm-up time. Because the light utilizes LED technology, it contains no mercury or gases and does not emit ultraviolet waves. Dot Light is lightweight, durable and can be placed just about anywhere. Its universal dock is compatible with iPhones, iPods and iPads.



Mellano also adds “It is a piece of design that can be placed anywhere, ideal for the bedside table, on the floor, hanging on the wall of your office, in the closet or in the children's room. It's space saving too. All in all it's fun, creative, customizable and minimal.”



So why isn’t this versatile LED lamp on the market?



Any new product requires a substantial start-up capital and Mellano has chosen to use crowdfunding generate the necessary cash. With the design now finalized, Mellano needs about $14,000 for materials, manufacturing, shipping and marketing.



His Kickstarter campaign, which can be viewed at www.kickstarter.com/projects/ifu/dot-light-lamp-dock-station-built-in-usb-charger , has raised more than $5,000 so far but he still has a ways to go. Those would like to back this project can visit the Kickstarter page and donate any amount.



Pledges of $49 or more will receive a Dot Light with one picture holder and four colored gels. For another $30, a contributor gets the built-in USB charging plug. Higher donations receive additional accessories.



The Dot Light, made in Italy, is scheduled for a September launch, pending the necessary funding.



“We've built many Dot Light prototypes and figured out how to get the best functionality out of this product,” Mellano said. “We are currently screening suppliers so we can get all the components crafted to our standard and on schedule.”



For additional information, visit www.kickstarter.com/projects/ifu/dot-light-lamp-dock-station-built-in-usb-charger ; the Dot Light website, www.dotlightusa.com ; or the Dot Light Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Imaginationfarmusa?fref=ts



Mellano can be reached directly at imaginationfarmusa@gmail.com



About DOT LIGHT

DOT LIGHT is an innovative led light dock station that features a unique multifunctional design created to provide as many possibilities as the user can imagine.



Contact: Max Mellano

Company: Imagination Farm USA

City: Milano

Zip Code: 20154

Country: Italy

Phone Number: +39-3471570244

Email: imaginationfarmusa@gmail.com

Website: http://www.dotlightusa.com