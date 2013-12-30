DotComSecrets X Review - Legitimate Ways to Make Money Online 2013

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- "Dotcom Secrets has quickly become one of the most celebrated internet marketing courses ever released," reports WealthSpringMarketing.com's Tiffany Hendricks in her Dotcom Secrets X review. "We wanted to provide our readers with the facts about what makes this internet marketing course different from all the others on the market."



Dotcom Secrets X is the brainchild of internet marketing prodigy Russell Brunson. Brunson made his first million dollars online within a year of graduating from Boise State University at has gone on to build an eight figure a year business with the stated mission of: "Helping make the world more, healthy, wealthy and wise by training entrepreneurs to create and market products and services that take their lives and businesses to new levels."



Click here to download DotCom Secrets X Program



Hendricks offers this explanation of Brunson's Dotcom Secrets X program:



"Dotcom Secrets X is an online program that teaches aspiring internet entrepreneurs how to build profitable online businesses in less than 30 days," says Hendricks. "One unique feature of this program is the fact that they offer a $1 trial, so that you can get started with the program for a full month for just a buck, the idea being that after a month the course will then pay for itself."



The program which is delivered digitally provides daily video trainings and homework assignments to keep users motivated and on track. The course content covers a range of topics, centered on driving web traffic and building a profitable list for email marketing.



"One of the biggest struggles internet marketers face knows what to do next," says Hendricks. "Another obstacle is taking consistent action. I think Brunson really made a smart choice by giving users such a structured plan to follow so that they always know what they need to be working on."



About applenmicro.com

http://www.applenmicro.com/ is a recently introduced reviews based website that exposes the comprehensive review of the product for the potential buyers of the product.



Click here to download DotCom Secrets X Program