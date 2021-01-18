Double Beds Market to See Massive Growth by 2025: American Mattress, American Beds, ALTRENOTTI

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Double beds Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Double beds Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Double beds. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are American Mattress (United States), American beds Co. (United States), ALTRENOTTI (Italy), Atelier Lilu (Ukraine), BONALDO (Italy), Clei (Italy), DE BREUYN (Germany), De Breuyn Mobel (Germany), Doimo City Line (Italy) and Grupo Confortec (Spain)

Double bed is a functional furniture which is designed for two people. These type of beds are used in large extent. Moreover, the rising disposable income is increasing the demand. Also, there is high demand from Middle Eastern and other developing economies. However, the increasing distribution costs may hamper the market. The variety in designs and styles in double beds and the features such as storage space may boost the market growth.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Disposable Income in Developing Economies and Increasing Urbanization is Fueling the Market Growth.



Type (Contemporary, Traditional, Classic), Application (Home, Commercial), End Users (Residential, Non-Residential), Materials Used (Wood, Metal, Aluminum), Distribution (Online, Speciality stores)

Market Drivers

- Rising Disposable Income in Developing Economies

- Increasing Urbanization is Fueling the Market Growth



Market Trend

- Changing Lifestyle of Individuals



Restraints

- Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials



Opportunities

Up Surging Home Furnishing Activities across the Developing Economies and Growing Demand for Household Furniture across the Globe

Challenges

Limitation on the Use of Wooden Material in Home Furnishing



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Double beds Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



