Double Expansion: ChicagoVPS Expands VPS Hosting Services to TWO New Areas

Buffalo, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- The leading VPS hosting company, ChicagoVPS, has recently expanded their services to serve clients at two new geographical locations – Dallas, TX and Piscataway, NJ. Through this expansion, ChicagoVPS has become one of the first local web hosting services that offers its clients with top-quality, guaranteed web hosting services at six different locations in total - Chicago (IL), Buffalo (NY), Los Angeles (CA), Atlanta (GA), Piscataway (NJ), and Dallas (TX).



In fact, according to Chris Fabozzi, Director of Operations at ChicagoVPS, the inclusion of and serving to the two additional locations has been heavily requested throughout the past year, and ChicagoVPS is happy to now make this a reality. The company has got their goals set high for the next quarter, in light of this expansion.



Since 2009, ChicagoVPS has consistently and relentlessly striven to provide their customers with optimized VPS-hosting services that are accessible and affordable. They have collaborated with service providers in diverse locations, tweaked their marketing plans, and dived into the Texan and New Jersey web hosting markets with full spirits. ChicagoVPS is gladly partnering and locating its server infrastructure within the highly renowned Choopa facility in New Jersey, and Colo4 facility in Dallas.



At the expansion launch event held on the 31st of May, 2013, Chris Fabozzi says, “We’d had our gazes fixed on the NJ/NYC Metro and Texan markets for about a year now. And, it is finally time to make the move. Expansions to include far-reaching regions like these two, link straight back to our core company values – innovating powerful customer focused web hosting solutions that are accessible and affordable.”



Owing to rapid growths witnessed by the web services sector in the last annual year, ChicagoVPS is well-aware of the new players infiltrating the American market. ChicagoVPS is, therefore, positioning itself optimally to remain key players on the field with extremely competitive and appropriate offerings that serve the requirements of every single customer that desires to work with them.



Chris Fabozzi also comments, "This is one of many great things to come at ChicagoVPS. With over 6 geographically diverse locations and unbeatable prices, we are extremely confident and envision a very bright future for our valued customers and us."



ChicagoVPS is immediately ready to begin setting up VPS hosting accounts in the New Jersey & Dallas locations. With instant setup, unbeatable prices, and exceptional service quality, it is the end user who benefits the most out of this expansion.



Since its establishment, ChicagoVPS has consistently focused on being an innovative company that provides its customers with effective and accessible web hosting solutions. Guaranteed uptime, great value at affordable rates, and redundant servers are only a couple of the benefits they offer their valued customers. Their business goals include constant expansions to deliver to the needs of their loyal customers both around the United States and the rest of the globe.



