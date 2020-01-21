Double Sided Tape Market Astonishing Growth: DeWAL, Berry Global, Wida, Sanli Adhesive Products, Sekisui

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The Global Double Sided Tape Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Yem Chio Co., Ltd., DeWAL, Berry Global Inc., Adhesives Research, Inc., Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc., Powerband, Haixiang, Bloomberg L.P, Sanli Adhesive Products Co., Ltd, Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited, Wida, Sanli Adhesive Products, Sekisui., Ltd, Zhongshan Guanchang, Tianjin Hengji International Trade.



Global Double Sided Tape Market is expected to reach USD 14.53 billion by 2025, from USD 8.61 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.



Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.



Major Drivers and Restraints of the Double Sided Tape Industry

Market Drivers:

Increasing utilisation of double sided tapes in various applications.

Growing demand for double sided tape in Asia-Pacific region.

Rising demand for acrylic and polyethylene foam backed double sided tapes.

Market Restraint:

High price of double sided tape raw material and its related end product

Paper backed double sided tapes are prone to moisture.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

By Technology

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

By Material

Foam

Film

Paper

By End User

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Printing

Aerospace Industry

Medical Industry

Building and Construction

Household Appliances



