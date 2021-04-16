New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- The increasing demand for double sided tapes in various industries, such as construction, packaging, and others boost the market demand.



Market Size – USD 9.82 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – The growing demand for high-strength double-sided tapes.



The global Double Sided Tape Market is forecast to reach USD 16.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for double sided tapes in various industries, such as construction, packaging, and others boosts the market demand. The growing demand for high-strength double-sided tape will also contribute to the growth of the market.



Double-sided foam tapes are used for permanent or temporary fastening, acoustic dampening, packaging, thermal insulation, and gap filling. They are made of open-cell or closed-cell materials, coated with different types of pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs), and are available in a variety of thicknesses. The performance properties of double-sided tapes include vibration dampening, compensation for uneven surfaces, shock absorption, and thermal sealing between substrates at different temperatures. They can also be used as seals to prevent the passage of moisture, gases, air, and humidity.



Key participants include 3M Company, Lintec Corporation, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nichiban Co. Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, TESA SE, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Toyochem Co. Ltd, Scapa Group Plc, Industrias Tuk, Mactac, LLC, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Atp Adhesive Systems AG, Ajit Industries, and Toyochem Co. Ltd, among others.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1925



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Among the technology, the hot-melt accounts for the largest market share of ~43% in the year 2018. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Hot-melt adhesive tapes form a lasting and robust bond, well-suited to applications that need a long-lasting adhesive. Humidity, moisture, and other environmental conditions have minimal effect on the durability of the bond. This makes the adhesives appropriate for outdoor repairs, or crafts intended to be exposed to water. Moreover, these adhesive tapes have minimal waste and are made of extremely safe compounds.

- The acrylic adhesive tapes account for the largest market share of ~32% in the year 2018. Acrylic adhesive tapes are used for a wide range of substrates. They provide durability, transmittance, UV resistance, and reasonable temperature resistance. Acrylic adhesive tapes are mainly for sealing, bonding, or surface protection applications.

- The silicone adhesive tapes are forecasted to grow with the CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Silicones adhesive tapes provide temperature cycling resistance, flexibility, chemical resistance, and a wide range of possible material properties. Silicone adhesive tapes are significantly more expensive as compared to other adhesive tapes, but due to their excellent high-temperature performance, these tapes are ideal for splicing tapes, masking tapes, and polyimide tapes.

- The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~27% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the economic growth in China, Japan, India, South-Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. The availability of cheap labor and raw materials, low taxes, and less stringent environmental regulations in the region will also drive the growth of the market.



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/double-sided-tape-market



For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global double sided tape market on the basis of adhesive type, product type, technology, industry verticals, and region:



Adhesive Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Silicone

Rubber

Acrylic

Others



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Solvent-based

Water-based

Hot-Melt



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Double Sided Foam Tape

Double Sided Film Tape

Double Sided Tissue Tape

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Paper & Printing

Others



Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Request for Customization: @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1925



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Double Sided Tape Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Double Sided Tape Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for double sided tape in various applications

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for high-strength double-sided tape

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive raw materials

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

…

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. 3M Company

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Technology Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Lintec Corporation

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Technology Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Avery Dennison Corporation

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Technology Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Technology Insights

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Nitto Denko Corporation

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Technology Insights

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



Browse More Reports



Essential Oils Market Analysis



Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Market Demand



Hysteroscope Market Revenue



Central Venous Catheters Market Size



Vehicle Analytics Market Demand



Non-woven Adhesives Market Revenue



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com