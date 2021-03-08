New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The increasing demand for double sided tapes in various industries, such as construction, packaging, and others boost the market demand.



Market Size – USD 9.82 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – The growing demand for high-strength double-sided tapes.



The global Double Sided Tape Market is forecast to reach USD 16.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing demand for double sided tapes in various industries, such as construction, packaging, and others boosts the market demand. The growing demand for high-strength double-sided tape will also contribute to the growth of the market.



Double-sided foam tapes are used for permanent or temporary fastening, acoustic dampening, packaging, thermal insulation, and gap filling. They are made of open-cell or closed-cell materials, coated with different types of pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs), and are available in a variety of thicknesses. The performance properties of double-sided tapes include vibration dampening, compensation for uneven surfaces, shock absorption, and thermal sealing between substrates at different temperatures. They can also be used as seals to prevent the passage of moisture, gases, air, and humidity.



Key Players Operating in the Global Market:



3M Company, Lintec Corporation, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Avery Dennison Corporation, Nichiban Co. Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, TESA SE, Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Toyochem Co. Ltd, Scapa Group Plc, Industrias Tuk, Mactac, LLC, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Atp Adhesive Systems AG, Ajit Industries, and Toyochem Co. Ltd, among others.



The report covers an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer crucial insights into the companies operating in the market. The report offers a competitive edge to the readers and businesses. The report offers crucial insights into the segments to provide a thorough analysis that can help the businesses formulate strategic business decisions and market expansion strategies.



Segments covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global double-sided tape market on the basis of adhesive type, product type, technology, industry verticals, and region:



Adhesive Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Silicone

- Rubber

- Acrylic

- Others



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Solvent-based

- Water-based

- Hot-Melt



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Double Sided Foam Tape

- Double Sided Film Tape

- Double Sided Tissue Tape

- Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Automotive

- Building & Construction

- Electrical & Electronics

- Paper & Printing

- Others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Among the technology, the hot-melt accounts for the largest market share of ~43% in the year 2018. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Hot-melt adhesive tapes form a lasting and robust bond, well-suited to applications that need a long-lasting adhesive. Humidity, moisture, and other environmental conditions have minimal effect on the durability of the bond. This makes the adhesives appropriate for outdoor repairs, or crafts intended to be exposed to water. Moreover, these adhesive tapes have minimal waste and are made of extremely safe compounds.



- The acrylic adhesive tapes account for the largest market share of ~32% in the year 2018. Acrylic adhesive tapes are used for a wide range of substrates. They provide durability, transmittance, UV resistance, and reasonable temperature resistance. Acrylic adhesive tapes are mainly for sealing, bonding, or surface protection applications.



- The silicone adhesive tapes are forecasted to grow with the CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Silicones adhesive tapes provide temperature cycling resistance, flexibility, chemical resistance, and a wide range of possible material properties. Silicone adhesive tapes are significantly more expensive as compared to other adhesive tapes, but due to their excellent high-temperature performance, these tapes are ideal for splicing tapes, masking tapes, and polyimide tapes.



- The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~27% in the year 2018 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the market in Asia Pacific is attributed to the economic growth in China, Japan, India, South-Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. The availability of cheap labor and raw materials, low taxes, and less stringent environmental regulations in the region will also drive the growth of the market.



Major Regions Analyzed in Report:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



