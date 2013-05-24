Double Tree Brings Full Insured Residential Tree Removal Services in New York and Connecticut

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Double Tree, America’s renowned tree removal experts and specialist, has now brought its services to New York and Greater Connecticut area. The company is now offering people with fully insured and licensed residential tree removal services in New York and Connecticut.



While enlightening the need for having such services, a spokesperson from Double Tree sincerely points out the danger growing trees can cause to residential properties, if near. “You should take action the next moment you see a tree growing too close to your home, or is dying and posing a threat to your home or property”.



He further adds, “Some other reason you might find necessary to remove a tree off your property is their continuous blocking of sunlight; or if their over long canopy countering the grass on the lawn to grow properly; or others.”



“Being a reliable and experienced tree service company in Connecticut and New York, Double Tree will be able to provide you with the best tree solutions, especially when it is for a residential property”, he concludes.



The reason behind the company’s confidence directly lay in their experienced and skillful staff. Their expertise helps customers in receiving the most professional tree cutting services in New York and Connecticut. They make sure that no other thing, specifically tree, is damaged while removing the targeted tree from customer’s property. Furthermore, each and every employee at Double Tree is licensed, bonded and insured.



It is not just tree removing Double Tree offers, but it also offers simple pruning and trimming services, if requested by customers. The company ensures customers that their professional cutting services enrich the landscape of their property and adds life to their trees.



About Double Tree

Double Tree are a well-known licensed tree removal service company for providing residential and commercial tree removal, stump removal, stump grinding, pruning and tree trimming services by experts at reasonable prices. They are a fully insured and licensed tree service company and use state-of-the-art equipment and service techniques to provide customers with outstanding services.



To know more about their services please visit http://www.wtreeremovalservices.com or call 1-877-568-6533.