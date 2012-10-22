DoubleglazedWindowsuk Announces Launch of New Price Comparison Services Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Pending the full introduction of the UK “green deal” financing packages for energy efficient home improvements later in 2012, buying replacement vinyl or upvc windows and doors for the home has come once more to the forefront as one of the most cost effective ways of reducing home energy consumption whilst also improving the look and value of the property itself.



With the UK’s deputy prime minister announcing recently that “we will be requiring energy companies to provide an estimated £1.3 billion a year of support for energy efficiency in our homes” it is bound to generate renewed interest from consumers in this type of home improvement.



To meet the potential increase in market demand there is an overabundance of replacement window and door installers now in the market, so where do potential customers go to locate a professionally qualified installer and combine the right products at the best price.



Doubleglazedwindowsuk.co.uk, launched in 2012, has been purpose built to assist potential customers who are looking for guidance, help and information on finding a reputable double glazed window & doors installer. The priority of the site is on bringing the right type of installer to the general public, the design of the site being such that this is now a very simple process for the consumer.



Similarly to other major investment, consumers should investigate the market and gather at least 3 quotations for their particular project. In this particular market, with over 9,200 installers listed in the UK yellow pages alone, ‘do it yourself’ research would take a lot of time and effort. However, by working smart people can cut down on their stress levels by going to a comparison website like http://www.doubleglazedwindowsuk.co.uk



Understanding the needs of our customers is important to us, which is why we are one of the few comparison sites that take the time to follow up on enquiries in person to discuss exactly what it is they are looking for.



The company is staffed by people who have ‘hands on’ personal experience in the construction industry, survey, design and installation of window and doors systems so that consumers can have the confidence to know that they are getting, relevant, unbiased and up to date information.



