Doublespark Web Design Cambridge Publishes Web Design Trends 2014 Infographic

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Web design is a constantly evolving format, and the companies that provide it have to be constantly looking ahead to see the emerging trends in order to deliver clients a look that is fresh and contemporary while meeting the expectations of the modern user. In 2014, several trends are due to emerge and Doublespark Web Design of Cambridge, UK has published a new infographic explaining just some of the important factors that will decide between successful designs and outdated sites in the coming year.



The Cambridge web design company’s infographic marks key developments in both technology and trends. With people increasingly accessing websites from a diverse number of different sources including laptops, mobiles, tablets and more, the need for mobile specific websites has fallen away as high speed 4G connections become available, instead requiring flexible web design that intelligently resizes to fit the screen it is loaded in.



This is just one of many trends explained by the infographic, including matters of typography, flat design and interactivity. The infographic is designed not only to explain the coming trends but to showcase the knowledge and insight of the Cambridge web design company and their capability to deliver on these trends for clients old and new in the coming year.



A spokesperson for Doublespark Web Design explained, “We have created the infographic to shed light on what our clients and prospective clients can expect to become popular in 2014. This allows them to get ahead of the curve and begin preparing their online presences for the new fashions in design and consumer demand. We are happy to help anyone who reads our infographic and wants to be on trend for the coming year to update their web presence and reinvigorate their SEO strategies to get ahead of the competition. Our Cambridge SEO services have produced outstanding results for clients this year in Cambridge and nationally and we have increased our capacity to meet demand.”



About Doublespark Web Design

Doublespark Web Design in Cambridge has been offering web design services to companies in Cambridge since 2005. The company has since grown to employ the best web designers as well as SEO specialists for the new generation of online business. With offices in East Road in Cambridge they welcome the opportunity to chat through how they can help clients with web design and internet marketing. For more information, please visit: http://www.doublespark.co.uk/