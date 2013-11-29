Doublespark Web Design Publishes Local Citation Building Best Practices for Small Business

Peterborough, Cambridgeshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Web design is not just about the front end of the website that individuals see and interact with, it is also an active tool for gaining the attention of search engine algorithms and ensuring people find the business when looking for the services it provides. The first is essential to retain customers but the second is crucial in securing new ones. Doublespark Web Design in Peteborough specialize in integrating both disciplines, and has created a new infographic on basic do’s and don’ts of effective citation building as part of a local search engine strategy.



The infographic covers basic topics including how and where to source quality citations, where to list a business online including major search engines and directories, how to distinguish citations and backlinks, rules to follow, quality advice, how and where to invest, and how to use time and energy in the most economical way. This provides businesses with a step by step guide to establishing a good foundation for effective local SEO.



For those who may be intimidated, the company offer corporate website design in Peterborough and the surrounding areas, and specialize in search engine optimisation integration, with the handy hints and tips suggested in the infographic showing only the most basic ways a business can improve its ranking. The site also allows individuals to ask for a free quote.



A spokesperson for Doublespark Web Design explained, “There are many common pitfalls that we come across when taking on new work, and it takes time and resources to correct these common errors that we could otherwise spend optimising clients’ SEO strategies to deliver the very best results. By publishing this infographic, we hope to help clients and other local businesses grasp the basics of local search engine optimisation so they can increase the visibility of their business and ultimately their profits.”



About Doublespark Web Design

Doublespark Web Design in Peterborough has been producing web design services to companies in Peterborough for over eight years. The company has expanded employing the best web designers as well as SEO specialists for the new generation of online business. With offices in Priestgate in Peterborough they welcome the opportunity to chat through how they can help clients with web design and internet marketing. For more information, please visit: http://www.doublespark.co.uk/