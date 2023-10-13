DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $332.74 million in 2021 to $452.41 million in 2022 and that its Net Income increased from $29.3 million in 2021 to $43.26 million in 2022.



On May 2, 2023, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging that there is evidence Do DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. engaged in manipulative and deceptive financial reporting related to its international business.



Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) declined from $31.31 per share on April 12, 2023, to $26.49 per share on May 04, 2023.

Those who purchased shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About:

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.