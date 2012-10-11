Doug Berger for NC Senate: Barefoot Misleads on Highway 401

Wake Forest, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Last night, during a forum in the Wake Forest Town Hall, several candidates for seats in the North Carolina General Assembly answered questions posed by the Wake Forest Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Affairs Committee. Senator Doug Berger and Chad Barefoot were among the candidates participating in the forum.



Senator Doug Berger answered questions, as well as corrected many inaccuracies in Chad Barefoot’s statements and responses. Issues surrounding Highway 401 offer one of many distinct points of comparisons between Chad Barefoot and Senator Berger. Senator Berger advocated and voted for the Rolesville bypass which will reduce traffic congestion and increase safety on 401 between Louisburg and Raleigh. This project cost approximately $80 million dollars. Despite this, Chad Barefoot claimed Senator Berger had “done nothing” about Highway 401, however the headline of a June 2012 article appearing in the Franklin Times read, “Sen. Berger introduces bill to ensure U.S. 401 widening funds don’t get cut.” Many facts were covered in the article, including, “…State Sen. Doug Berger…is attempting to keep funding in place for Section C of the U.S. 401 widening project in the county…Berger filed a bill that codifies DOT’s schedule for construction of the project now on the State Transportation Improvement Plan….” The article did not stop there. Senator Berger was frequently quoted by the Franklin Times:



“In the past when we’ve had a change in administration, money has been diverted from approved North Carolina projects. This has translated into delays for this much needed four-laning. We know we will have a new governor next year, so now is the time to get this law passed so that we can protect the project…It’s not fair to the thousands of commuters who drive these roads every day, and who have dealt with more and more congestion as the years pass. We’ve got to hold DOT to this timeline.”



Chad Barefoot continues to show a willingness to say or do anything, and things such as fact or context do not seem to have any bearing on much of what Barefoot says. Senator Berger has this to say about last night’s debate, “My grasp of the issues, my record, and certainly my experience offer many areas of contrast; there is a clear choice between me and Chad Barefoot.”



Despite the new district lines, NC Senate District 18 has two candidates with varying backgrounds: Senator Doug Berger and Chad Barefoot. Senator Doug Berger’s distinguished legal career has included serving as a prosecutor, judge, and an attorney in private practice. Berger has also served as a middle and high school teacher as well as a youth football coach. Senator Berger’s background in education and law has given him tremendous perspective and insight during his four terms in the Senate.



