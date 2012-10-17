Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Former prosecutor, Senator Doug Berger received the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund’s highest legislator ranking, receiving an “A+” grade. A legislator receives an “A+” with not only an excellent voting record on all critical NRA issues but who has also made a vigorous effort to promote and defend the Second Amendment. Grass Roots North Carolina (GRNC) is a non-profit, all volunteer organization which has as its central focus defending the individual right to keep and bear arms. The GRNC Political Victory Fund supports “the most pro-gun candidate. Period.” Senator Doug Berger is described as a “…candidate agrees with pro-gun voters on at least 90% of gun issues…” and received their highest rank of "4-STAR."



The combination of the NRA’s “A+” endorsement and the GRNC’s “4-Star” rating, make clear that Senator Doug Berger is one of the strongest legislators in North Carolina when it comes to advocating for an individual’s rights under the Second Amendment. In addition to Senator Doug Berger’s strong record, he authored the "Castle Doctrine," which protects homeowners from prosecution if they shoot a criminal who has broken into their home or who has invaded their property. “As a prosecutor, I put criminals in jail and saw far too many helpless victims of violent crime. From Self-defense to safe recreation activities, I understand the importance of an individual’s right to keep and bear arms,” said, Senator Berger.



Senator Doug Berger is running against Chad Barefoot who, in his twenties, was a protégée of Representative Paul Stam. Barefoot served Stam as a policy assistant and was behind many of Stam’s policies. As a legislator, Stam received a “C -” by the NRA, which appears to be somewhere between, “…not necessarily a passing grade…” and “…can usually be counted on to vote wrong on key issues.” The GRNC was more direct in a website post:



Stam has now recruited a former underling: Chad Barefoot, who he is trying to maneuver into the Senate for puppet-like manipulation. Stam wants to control the strings of Barefoot and others to more easily infringe on MORE OF YOUR RIGHTS!



There is a clear choice between Senator Doug Berger and Chad Barefoot. Senator Doug Berger’s distinguished legal career has included serving as a prosecutor, judge, and an attorney in private practice. Berger has also served as a middle and high school teacher as well as a youth football coach. Senator Berger’s background in education and law has given him tremendous perspective and insight during his four terms in the Senate.



If you would like more information visit http://www.www.bergerfornc.com or http://www.www.bergerbeatsbarefoot.com



