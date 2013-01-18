Douglas Chumbley Co-Authors Article Published in Defense Counsel Journal

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- Douglas Chumbley, of counsel with Carlton Fields, P.A., in Miami, Florida, co-authored an article that appeared in the April 2012 edition of Defense Counsel Journal. The 12-page article, co-written with David L. Luck, is entitled “A Legal Guessing Game: Does U.S. Common Law Require Manufacturers and Suppliers of Consumer Products to Warn in Languages Other Than English?” It discusses some of the legal issues relating to bi-lingual consumer product warnings.



The Defense Counsel Journal is the official publication of the International Association of Defense Counsel, an invitation-only, peer-reviewed professional organization composed of corporate and insurance defense lawyers from around the world. Its exclusive membership, which includes Douglas Chumbley, is composed of only 2,500 top-level defense lawyers.



Douglas J. Chumbley has had a distinguished career as a trail lawyer. He graduated from Williams College (B.A., 1978), cum laude, and Washington & Lee University School of Law (J.D., 1982), cum laude. He specializes in products liability, toxic tort, and complex commercial litigation, and has spent a consider portion of his practice defending sellers, suppliers, and manufacturers from class-action lawsuits.



Douglas Chumbley has received extensive professional recognition. He is AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell; was honored by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, the Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and the Minnesota Advocates for Human Rights for his representation of death row inmates; was honored by Metropolitan Dade County for Pro Bono Services to Dade County; was honored by Eleventh Judicial Circuit and the Dade County Bar Association for Pro Bono Services; and was a 2003-2004 CLE Award Recipient from the Florida Defense Lawyers Association



In addition to the International Association of Defense Counsel, he is a member of the Florida Bar, American Bar Association, Dade County Bar Association, Florida Defense Lawyers Association (Board of Directors), American Bar Foundation (Fellow).