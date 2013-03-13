Douglas Chumbley Renews Professional and Civic Activities

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Douglas Chumbley, of counsel with Carlton Fields, P.A., in Miami, Florida, has renewed and continued his varied professional and civic activities.



Mr. Chumbley is a member of the International Association of Defense Counsel (IADC), an invitation-only, professional organization composed of corporate and insurance defense lawyers from around the world. Its exclusive membership is composed of only 2,500 top-level corporate defense lawyers.



Mr. Chumbley is an active participant in the organization, having co-authored an article in the April 2012 edition of the Defense Counsel Journal, the IADC’s official publication. The 12-page article, co-authored with David L. Luck, is entitled “A Legal Guessing Game: Does U.S. Common Law Require Manufacturers and Suppliers of Consumer Products to Warn in Languages Other Than English?” It discusses the legal issues regarding a product manufacturer’s duty to warn in languages other than English.



Douglas Chumbley has received much professional recognition. He is AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell; was honored by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, the Florida Supreme Court, The Florida Bar and the Minnesota Advocates for Human Rights for his representation of death row inmates; honored by Metropolitan Dade County for Pro Bono Services to Dade County; honored by Eleventh Judicial Circuit and the Dade County Bar Association for Pro Bono Services; and was a 2003-2004 CLE Award Recipient from the Florida Defense Lawyers Association



In addition to the International Association of Defense Counsel, he is a member of the Florida Bar, American Bar Association, Dade County Bar Association, Florida Defense Lawyers Association (Board of Directors), American Bar Foundation (Fellow).



Douglas J. Chumbley has had a distinguished career as a trial lawyer. He graduated from Williams College (B.A., 1978), cum laude, and Washington & Lee University School of Law (J.D., 1982), cum laude. He specializes in products liability, toxic tort, and complex commercial litigation, and has spent a consider portion of his practice defending sellers, suppliers, and manufacturers from class-action lawsuits. As his profile at Carlton Fields notes, he has had extensive experience in cases involving a variety of matters:



“In addition to automotive claims, Mr. Chumbley defends products liability claims involving such products as tires, commercial aircraft, scissors lifts, articulated boom lifts, scaffolding, diesel engines, industrial equipment, and all terrain vehicles. He also handles products liability matters involving consumer products such as perfumes/fragrances, photographic paper, latex gloves, pharmaceuticals and playground equipment.”