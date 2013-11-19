Douglass Door Service Introduces Same-Day, Guaranteed Repairs

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- For many homeowners who need garage door repair in Corona, CA, calling a repair company means waiting for hours for the repair person to show up and then waiting days while a part is ordered. However, for those who want fast, friendly service and immediate Riverside garage door repair there is an option. Douglass Door Service, located on the web at www.douglassdoorservice.com , not only performs quality garage door repair in Corona but can also do the job, in most cases, the same day.



Douglass Door Service has been repairing garage doors in Corona, CA, and surrounding areas for years, and our professional garage door technicians know that they need a fully-stocked truck in order to serve customers quickly and efficiently. Our trucks are always stocked with a full supply of parts so that technicians can perform most garage door repair in Corona immediately.



Besides instant garage door repair in Riverside, Douglass Door Service also guarantees all repairs. Every job performed by this Corona garage door repair company is 100 percent guaranteed for customer satisfaction. Douglass Door Service can confidently guarantee its work on garage doors in Corona, CA, because the company uses only the very best garage door repair parts and takes every job seriously. Whether the job is big or small, Douglass Door Service provides the same great service and attention to detail. Every customer who uses Douglass Door Service receives quality garage door repair, often on the same day as the service call.



Customers do not have to wait until the garage door breaks to take care of problems. Douglass Door Service offers a 25-point inspection that includes spring, hinges rollers and cables as well as other areas that sometimes cause problems for home owners. Douglass Door Service guarantees that customers will be happy with the company's service and that all jobs will be completed in a timely manner.



About Douglass Door Service

Douglass Door Service provides quality garage door repair in Riverside County and surrounding areas. All Douglass Door Service repairs are fully guaranteed and most can be completed the same day as the service call from Douglass Door Service's fully-stocked vehicles.



For More Information: www.douglassdoorservice.com