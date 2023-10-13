DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of DouYu International Holdings Limited was announced.



Investors who are investors in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: DOYU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against DouYu International Holdings Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: DOYU stocks, concerns whether certain DouYu International Holdings Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that The Chinese government, due to concerns about issues such as video game and computer addiction, as well as content challenging its authority, could become increasingly aggressive towards DouYu regardless of how effective or sincere its attempts to comply with Chinese law were, that this increasingly aggressive posture subjected DouYu to a heightened risk of an investigation and subsequent government enforcement action and ultimately resulted in enforcement action, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



