DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares over potential securities laws violations by DouYu International Holdings Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by DouYu International Holdings Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Wuhan, China based DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China.



On May 9, 2023, DouYu International Holdings Limited announced that, "Hubei provincial branch of the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC") has sent an inspection team to the Company due to certain alleged violations of content rules and regulations on its platform. The CAC team is expected to conduct a one-month on-site inspection of the Company's content platform, which DouYu will fully cooperate with. DouYu is also concurrently conducting a comprehensive internal review of its content monitoring system. As a platform committed to regulatory compliance and the safety of its user community, DouYu plans to implement all necessary remedial measures based on the CAC inspection and its own internal review."



Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) declined on May 10, 2023, to $0.95 per share.



Those who purchased shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.