Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2020 -- Down Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Down Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total diagnosed Down Syndrome prevalent population in the 7MM was 545,992 in 2017.

2. It was found that Down Syndrome is most prominent in people of age 0–9 years.

3. The most diagnosed Down Syndrome prevalent cases were recorded in the United States.



Key benefits of the report



1. Down Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Down Syndrome epidemiology and Down Syndrome market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Down Syndrome market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Down Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Down Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Down Syndrome market.



Request for sample pages



"A slightly higher prevalence of Down Syndrome is found in males than in females."



The current Down Syndrome treatment targets symptoms but does not target the underlying mechanisms causing the deficits. The treatment includes speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and special education.

Thus, considering the current unmet needs, many companies are investing in the development of appropriate therapies for Down Syndrome treatment. However, many of the recent clinical trials are poorly controlled, and no controlled clinical studies for Down Syndrome have demonstrated their excellent safety and efficacy. Also, with the rise in prenatal screening tests across the US, the number of babies born with Down Syndrome has significantly decreased.



The current Down Syndrome treatment targets symptoms but does not target the underlying mechanisms causing the deficits. The launch of upcoming therapies will increase the Down Syndrome market size during the forecast period (2020–2030). As per DelveInsight's analysis, the diagnosed prevalence of Down Syndrome will increase during the furcated period (2020–2030). This rise in diagnosed population, as well as increasing awareness among people, will contribute to the growth of Down Syndrome market.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Down Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Pentylenetetrazole (BTD-001)

2. ACI-24

And many others



The key players in Down Syndrome market are:

1. Balance Therapeutics

2. AC Immune

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Down syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

3. Down syndrome Disease Background and Overview

4. Down syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Epidemiology of Down Syndrome by Countries (2017–2030)

5.1. United States- Epidemiology (2017–2030)

5.2. EU-5 - Epidemiology (2017–2030)

5.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. France

5.2.4. Italy

5.2.5. Spain

5.2.6. United Kingdom

5.3. Japan

6. Current Down syndrome Treatments and Medical Practices

7. Unmet Needs

8. Down syndrome Emerging Therapies

8.1. Pentylenetetrazole (BTD-001): Balance Therapeutics

8.2. ACI-24: AC Immune

9. Down Syndrome: 7 Major Market Analysis

10. The United States Market Outlook

10.1. United States Market Size

11. EU-5 Countries Market Outlook

11.1. Germany Market Size

11.2. France Market Size

11.3. Italy Market Size

11.4. Spain Market Size

11.5. UK Market Size

12. Japan Market Outlook

12.1. Japan Market Size

12. Market Drivers

13. Market Barriers

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight