Downgrade from QuickBooks Enterprise to QuickBooks Pro with E-Tech

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- QuickBooks Premier can accommodate up to 5 simultaneous users while QuickBooks Enterprise can accommodate up to 30 simultaneous users.



QuickBooks Enterprise is tailored for larger scale operations such as manufacturers, wholesalers, and construction segments with more complex processes and features including pricing, payroll, and inventory tracking. It also includes more data capacity, more sophisticated inventory management, and multiple entities.



QuickBooks Enterprise offer subscriptions on a monthly or annual basis. QuickBooks Enterprise is a subscription-based model and hosts three subscriptions – Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Each plan varies in terms of features, number of users, and pricing.



The Silver plan includes the Enterprise software, advanced reporting, and priority support and costs $2310 per year for 3 users. The Platinum plan includes all Gold features as well as Advanced Inventory and Advanced Pricing and costs $3003 per year for 3 users. QuickBooks Desktop Pro costs one-off purchase of $299.95 while QuickBooks Desktop Premier will cost $499.95.



QuickBooks Pro is considered the most simple of the Desktop software while QuickBooks Enterprise is the more advanced. According to Intuit, QuickBooks Enterprise has six times the capacity of the other QuickBooks products and can support up to 1 million list items, users and vendors. Pro can only track up to 14,500 items.



"Most company files do not exceed those limits anyway. Moreover, on the upside, QuickBooks Pro offers a step-by-step, user-friendly setup wizard, offers a variety of automated tracking and management tools for business expenses, create invoices directly from the time-tracking tool and incorporates a one-click tax report feature," John Rocha of E-Tech said.



E-Tech offers an industry-standard service to downgrade convert QuickBooks Enterprise data file to QuickBooks Pro, Premier, Accountant, QuickBooks Online, or QuickBooks for Mac.



