Download GMAT Practice Test App for Free from Download.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is a popular computer adaptive test, which includes subjects related to reading, writing, verbal and analytical skills. This test is conducted for admitting students to various graduate management programs, especially MBA. In order to achieve good grades or success in GMAT, candidates are required to exercise the test. Practice Tests Free has introduced the GMAT Practice Test, a preparatory app for students who are planning to attend GMAT.



The GMAT Practice Test is offered to people through the website Download.com for free, with the aim of preparing applicants for GMAT. Beginners as well as professionals can also install this software tool on their PCs without any trouble, as it is designed to be user-friendly and simple. The developer also guarantees that no complex settings have been incorporated into this software program to confuse users.



The website says, “The application is no professional app; just a small tool containing a sample of GMAT test and you will answer its questions as you do in a real test. So it is very useful because it makes you ready for a real one.”



The time, subjects and other aspects are similar to the actual GMAT; therefore users will gain the experience of attending a real test with the help of the Free GMAT Practice Test. This new application from Practice Tests Free can be installed safely without any specific requirements.



The available version is 1.0 and the file size is 1.43 MB. The website Download.com features complete specifications, details and operating system requirements of the Free GMAT Practice Test . The file has been scanned by CNET to ensure that it is free from spyware and viruses.



To get more information about the Free GMAT Practice Test, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-GMAT-Practice-Test/3000-13572_4-76038243.html



About Practice Tests Free

Practice Tests Free offers a number of useful test preparatory software applications, with the aim of supporting all test preparers. This company develops advanced applications for practicing tests and provides them free of cost.



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