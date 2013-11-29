Download Keylogger Pro from Download.com Powered by CNET

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Monitoring various activities on a PC is not a simple task to execute. With Keylogger Pro, users can track passwords, chats, internal documents, emails and Internet usage, in a convenient manner. This new software from the developer KeyLogger Pro moves all significant information or data into a particular file, which enables users to view the required details from one place.



One of the downloaders of Keylogger Pro says, “When other people use my computer, I don’t know what they did on it, but with the help of this Keylogger, I can, nobody can beat it because it runs in background secretly, it’s very useful.”



Keylogger Pro is said to be used by many parents from across the country, with an intention to protect their kids from the threats of the Internet world. This active software will secretly run throughout the day and provide effective surveillance even when the users are not physically present. The collected reports and other information can be made available through LAN, and as a result, customers can check the results quickly without any tension.



The website says, “For people in search of a specific surveillance solution to a particular problem, there is nothing more useful than the free Keylogger device; other more expensive programs also have problems with support, which our software does not have.”



Keylogger Pro is available for download from Download.com. Full specifications, applications, features, characteristics and reviews of this software are also given on the website to provide an insight to new users. CNET has hosted this application and has made it secure for download, without the threat of spyware and virus.



To get more information about Keylogger Pro, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Keylogger-Pro/3000-2162_4-75886072.html



About KeyLogger Pro

KeyLogger Pro is committed to providing user-friendly software solutions to customers from all over the world. This software developer has introduced the Keylogger Pro application, which runs secretly in one’s PC to trace passwords, emails, Internet usage and so on.



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KeyLogger Pro

URL: http://freekeyloggerpro.com/